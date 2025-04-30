Task Force to combat Chikungunya and Dengue in Western Province

April 30, 2025   04:01 pm

A preliminary discussion on an action plan to eradicate the rapidly spreading dengue cases and Chikungunya virus infections, which are rapidly spreading across Sri Lanka, was held today (30) at the Western Province Governor’s Office.

The discussion was led by Western Province Governor Hanif Yusoof and attended by the Chief Secretary of the Western Province, the Secretary of the Ministry of Health of the Western Province, the Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government of the Western Province, the Provincial Director of the Western Province Health Department, as well as officials from the Colombo Municipal Council and officers of the Sri Lanka Police.

Governor Hanif Yusoof has established a task force titled “War on Dengue” to combat the spread of Dengue and Chikungunya in the Western Province. He has appointed Dr. L.A. Kalukapuarachchi, Secretary of the Ministry of Health of the Western Provincial Council, as the Chairman of the task force.

Mosquito-borne diseases, including Chikungunya and Dengue, and strategies to reduce their spread were discussed at length during the meeting.

The Governor assured his commitment to taking all required measures and expressed his full support for executing the proposed initiatives.

 

