Liquor shops in several areas closed tomorrow

Liquor shops in several areas closed tomorrow

April 30, 2025   04:09 pm

Retail liquor sales outlets functioning within divisional secretariat areas where May Day events are being organized will remain closed tomorrow (1 May), the Excise Department has announced.

Despite the directive, hotels that are registered with the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) with liquor licenses will be permitted to serve alcohol, a statement from the Department noted.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to contact the Department via 1913 or 0112 877 688 with information on those violating the directive.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

President to leave for Vietnam on state visit on May 3 (English)

President to leave for Vietnam on state visit on May 3 (English)

Pardon for Royal Park murder convict: Maithripala pays Rs. 1 mn in compensation (English)

Pardon for Royal Park murder convict: Maithripala pays Rs. 1 mn in compensation (English)

2025 LG Election campaigning to end at midnight on 3 May (English)

2025 LG Election campaigning to end at midnight on 3 May (English)

2025 LG Polls: 32 candidates arrested for violating election laws

2025 LG Polls: 32 candidates arrested for violating election laws

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)