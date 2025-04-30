Liquor shops in several areas closed tomorrow

Retail liquor sales outlets functioning within divisional secretariat areas where May Day events are being organized will remain closed tomorrow (1 May), the Excise Department has announced.

Despite the directive, hotels that are registered with the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) with liquor licenses will be permitted to serve alcohol, a statement from the Department noted.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to contact the Department via 1913 or 0112 877 688 with information on those violating the directive.