Govt. keen on favorable outcome before 90-day pause on Trump tariffs ends

The Sri Lankan government is confident of arriving at a favorable outcome regarding the reciprocal tariffs imposed by United States President Donald Trump, before the lapse of the temporary 90-day suspension on its enforcement, Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Harshana Sooriyapperuma has stated.

Amid the temporary suspension of a 44% tariff imposed by U.S. President Trump on Sri Lankan exports, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the competitiveness of its local exporters.

Addressing the media at a press briefing today (30), Deputy Minister Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma said the government’s primary objective is to ensure that local exporters have a competitive advantage in supplying their goods in the future.

He highlighted that the ongoing negotiations with U.S. officials are focused on long-term trade stability and the protection of Sri Lanka’s market access.

“Depending on the outcome, it is expected that Sri Lanka will continue to maintain its international competitiveness at the tariff rates that will be decided after the 90-day limit.”

Dr. Suriyapperuma expressed optimism about the direction of the talks, stating:

“Our expectation is that both parties will reach a final agreement by the end of this process, sign the necessary documentation, and ensure full transparency regarding the outcomes.”