Ex-Policewoman remanded over Rs 30 mln asset fraud

A retired Woman Police Sergeant has been arrested by the Criminal & Financial Crime Investigation Department for allegedly acquiring assets valued at around Rs. 30 million using forged documents.

According to Police, the suspect was arrested following an investigation conducted based on a complaint.

The suspect is a 64-year-old resident of Kirindiwela.

Accordingly, she was remanded until May 9 after being produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations into the incident are underway.