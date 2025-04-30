Ex-Policewoman remanded over Rs 30 mln asset fraud
April 30, 2025 04:51 pm
A retired Woman Police Sergeant has been arrested by the Criminal & Financial Crime Investigation Department for allegedly acquiring assets valued at around Rs. 30 million using forged documents.
According to Police, the suspect was arrested following an investigation conducted based on a complaint.
The suspect is a 64-year-old resident of Kirindiwela.
Accordingly, she was remanded until May 9 after being produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.
Further investigations into the incident are underway.