Ex-Policewoman remanded over Rs 30 mln asset fraud

Ex-Policewoman remanded over Rs 30 mln asset fraud

April 30, 2025   04:51 pm

A retired Woman Police Sergeant has been arrested by the Criminal & Financial Crime Investigation Department for allegedly acquiring assets valued at around Rs. 30 million using forged documents.

According to Police, the suspect was arrested following an investigation conducted based on a complaint.

The suspect is a 64-year-old resident of Kirindiwela.

Accordingly, she was remanded until May 9 after being produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations into the incident are underway.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

President to leave for Vietnam on state visit on May 3 (English)

President to leave for Vietnam on state visit on May 3 (English)

Pardon for Royal Park murder convict: Maithripala pays Rs. 1 mn in compensation (English)

Pardon for Royal Park murder convict: Maithripala pays Rs. 1 mn in compensation (English)

2025 LG Election campaigning to end at midnight on 3 May (English)

2025 LG Election campaigning to end at midnight on 3 May (English)

2025 LG Polls: 32 candidates arrested for violating election laws

2025 LG Polls: 32 candidates arrested for violating election laws

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)