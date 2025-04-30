Second day of Batalanda Commission report debate to be decided on Friday

April 30, 2025   05:25 pm

The Committee on Parliamentary Business is scheduled to meet on Friday (02 May).

The meeting will be held with participation of party leaders at the Parliamentary complex from 9.30 a.m.

Accordingly, a decision on parliamentary business for the next sitting week will be taken at the meeting.

During the meeting a decision is expected to be taken on the date for the second day of the debate on the report of the Commission of Inquiry into the alleged establishment and operation of illegal detention centers and torture chambers in the ‘Batalanda’ Housing Scheme.

Parliament last convened on 10 April while the next sitting is scheduled for 8 May.

