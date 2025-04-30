Over 1,400 Indians leave Pakistan while 786 Pakistanis exit India in six days

Over 1,400 Indians leave Pakistan while 786 Pakistanis exit India in six days

April 30, 2025   05:58 pm

A total of 1,465 Indian nationals, including 25 diplomats and officials, have crossed over to India from Pakistan through the international border crossing located in Punjab since April 24, officials said on Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, around 786 Pakistani nationals, including 55 diplomats, their dependents and support staff, have also left India through the Attari-Wagah border crossing in the last six days following an Indian government order in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. 

The ‘Leave India’ notice to the Pakistani nationals was issued by the Indian government after 26 people were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. The deadline for exiting India for those holding SAARC visas was April 26. 

For those carrying medical visas, the deadline was April 29. The deadline for 12 other categories of visas was April 27. These were visas on arrival and visas for business, film, journalist, transit, conference, mountaineering, student, visitor, group tourist, pilgrim and group pilgrims.

-With Agencies inputs

