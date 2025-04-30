Clean Sri Lanka to launch 1,000-acre forest plantation project

Under the “Clean Sri Lanka” programme, plans are underway to launch a 1,000-acre forest plantation project in collaboration with the private sector, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

This large-scale initiative is designed to operate under the Public-Private-People Partnership (4P) concept and a preliminary discussion on the project was held today (30) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The discussion focused on resolving technical aspects associated with the project and addressing the fundamental issues necessary for the land release, the PMD reported.

The programme aims to implement several effective environmental projects in the coming year with the active participation of the private sector. These efforts are intended to safeguard the country’s biodiversity, forest cover and natural ecosystems, while also reinforcing the shared responsibility of the public, government and private sector in environmental conservation, the PMD said.

The discussion was chaired by Senior Additional Secretary to the President Mr. Russell Aponsu and Additional Secretary of the “Clean Sri Lanka” Programme Mr. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara, with the participation of senior officials from the Ministries of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation and Environment

-PMD-