Fuel prices reduced

April 30, 2025   08:32 pm

Ceypetco fuel prices will be reduced from midnight today (30), the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) announced.

Accordingly, the price of Petrol Octane 92 will be reduced by Rs. 6 to Rs. 293 per litre, and Petrol Octane 95 by Rs. 20 to Rs. 341 per litre. 

Auto Diesel will be reduced by Rs. 12 to Rs. 274 per litre and Super Diesel by Rs. 6 to Rs. 325 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of Kerosene has been slashed by Rs. 5 to Rs. 178 per litre.

The revised rates are as follows:

Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 293 (reduced by Rs. 06)
Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 341 (reduced by Rs. 20)
Auto Diesel – Rs. 274 (reduced by Rs. 12)
Super diesel – Rs. 325 (reduced by Rs. 06)
Kerosene – Rs. 178 reduced by Rs. 05)

UPDATE: Meanwhile, the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) has decided to reduce its fuel prices, to match the state-owned oil company’s prices.

