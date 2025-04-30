Father of one sentenced to life in prison for heroin possession

April 30, 2025   09:27 pm

A 38-year-old father of one was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Colombo High Court today (30) after being found guilty for the possession and trafficking of 2 grams and 29 milligrams of heroin. 

The verdict was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Navaratne Marasinghe following a lengthy trial, Ada Derana reporter said.

The judge also ordered the confiscation of the motorcycle used by the accused to transport the heroin.

Based on intelligence information received on February 17, 2012, the police had arrested the accused while he was traveling on a motorcycle carrying heroin in the Dematagoda area. 

Subsequently, the Attorney General filed an indictment against him under charges of possession and trafficking of heroin.

During sentencing, the accused’s legal counsel pleaded for leniency, emphasizing that her client had no prior criminal record or other pending cases. 

The State Counsel requested the court to impose the maximum punishment under the law, stating that not only adults but also schoolchildren have become victims of the drug menace.

Accordingly, the judge ordered that the accused be sentenced to life imprisonment.

