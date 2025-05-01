Fairly heavy showers expected today

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge) affects the island’s weather, the Department of Meteorology says.

In its latest forecast, the department stated that showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island during the afternoon or night today (May 01).

Showers may occur in Southern and Western provinces and Puttalam, Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Ampara districts, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Uva provinces during the morning, according to the department.