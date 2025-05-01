Fairly heavy showers expected today

Fairly heavy showers expected today

May 1, 2025   06:07 am

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge) affects the island’s weather, the Department of Meteorology says. 

In its latest forecast, the department stated that showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island during the afternoon or night today (May 01).

Showers may occur in Southern and Western provinces and Puttalam, Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Ampara districts, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Uva provinces during the morning, according to the department.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

IMF urges Sri Lanka to adopt cost-recovery electricity pricing (English)

IMF urges Sri Lanka to adopt cost-recovery electricity pricing (English)

IMF urges Sri Lanka to adopt cost-recovery electricity pricing (English)

Ex-President Ranil's Office denies he sent letter to Bribery Comm. on date to testify (English)

Ex-President Ranil's Office denies he sent letter to Bribery Comm. on date to testify (English)

Sarvajana Balaya contests LG Polls with a definite plan  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Sarvajana Balaya contests LG Polls with a definite plan  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Sri Lanka's mainstream political parties gear up for May Day celebrations (English)

Sri Lanka's mainstream political parties gear up for May Day celebrations (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

President to leave for Vietnam on state visit on May 3 (English)

President to leave for Vietnam on state visit on May 3 (English)

Pardon for Royal Park murder convict: Maithripala pays Rs. 1 mn in compensation (English)

Pardon for Royal Park murder convict: Maithripala pays Rs. 1 mn in compensation (English)