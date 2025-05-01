15 rallies in Colombo for May Day celebrations

Political parties and trade unions across Sri Lanka are commemorating International Labour Day today (May 01) with a series of May Day rallies and parades under various themes.

The National People’s Power (NPP) is set to hold its main rally at Galle Face Green, under the theme “May Day Rally of the People’s Power Building the Country.” The event will be held under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, with Deputy Minister of Labour Mahinda Jayasinghe confirming that all preparations have been finalized.

Meanwhile, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)-led alliance will stage its May Day celebration at the Lindula Municipal Council Grounds in Talawakele, led by party leader Sajith Premadasa. The rally will be held under the theme “Workers’ Power to Win the Country,” according to Nuwara Eliya District Chief Organizer of the party, Ashoka Sepala.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has planned its May Day rally at the Ananda Samarakoon Open Air Theatre in Nugegoda, with the theme “We Have Endured the Deception, Let’s Rise Up Now.” The party’s General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said preparations are in place for a strong turnout.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP)-led Podujana Eksath Peramuna will mark May Day with a celebration at the party headquarters, confirmed by Trade Union Coordinator Prasanna Kalutarage.

The ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance will also hold its May Day rally today at Warakapola Sathipola Grounds at 10.30 a.m., under the theme: “The Worker Towards Entrepreneurship.” The event will be held under the patronage of party leader MP Dilith Jayaweera.

Additionally, the Frontline Socialist Party will hold its rally at the Lalith Athulathmudali Stadium in Kirulapone, according to the party’s Education Secretary Pubudu Jagoda.

In view of these islandwide events, the Police Media Division has announced a special traffic plan to manage congestion in Colombo and other major cities. According to the statement, May Day parades and celebrations will take place at 15 locations in Colombo, with special instructions issued for traffic control, road safety, and security.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and avoid areas where rallies and parades are scheduled, as the police implement traffic diversions to minimize congestion.