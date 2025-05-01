Health authorities sound alarm over spike in mosquito-borne diseases

May 1, 2025   08:24 am

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) reports that a total of 17,459 dengue cases have been recorded so far in 2025, with 5,018 cases reported in April alone.

Raising concerns about the situation, the Director of the NDCU, Specialist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera, stated: “Only six dengue-related deaths have been reported since January 1 this year, but a total of 5,018 patients were recorded in April alone. We have observed a significant increase in cases over the past few weeks. We expect this number to rise further due to the prevailing rainy weather conditions and the upcoming monsoon season.”

Dr. Samaraweera also warned of an increase in Chikungunya cases—another mosquito-borne disease—particularly in the Western Province, with signs of it gradually spreading to other districts.

In response to the escalating situation, the Director General of Health Services has declared May a special month for mosquito eradication, the NDCU Director noted.

“We hope that everyone will pay attention and take action to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, especially in government and private institutions, schools, construction sites, and religious places, at least once a week,” Dr. Samaraweera urged.

He further warned: “If any household or institution continues to neglect mosquito breeding sites, legal action will be taken against them.”

