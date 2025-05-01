Systematic program set up to strengthen economic forces of all working people: PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says that marking a historic turning point, this year’s May Day for is celebrated under a people’s government that rises against five years of oppression by the ruling class, overthrowing corrupted politics.

Prime Minister’s May Day message:

“Let us commemorate the 139th International Workers’ Day in a year marked by progress and under a government that represents the will of the people, putting an end to a painful chapter in history where the working class endured hardship, sacrifice, and struggle marked by blood and sweat.

Marking a historic turning point, we celebrate the May Day for this year under a people’s government that rises against five years of oppression by the ruling class, overthrowing corrupted politics.

Amidst nepotism, and political favoritism that subjected the working force to injustice, year 2024 marks a year of courageous decisions, a determined effort to rebuild a nation that was dragged into an abyss, overturning the entire political culture.

As a people’s government, recognizing the true needs of the people, we are making great efforts to guide the distorted economic, political, social, cultural, and moral frameworks of the country back onto a natural path.

Although it is not possible to change the deeply rooted corruption and injustices of this country overnight, the government is systematically restructuring and implementing structural reforms to receive the needs of the people.

A systematic program has been set up to strengthen the economic forces of all working people, including those in the state, private, business, and labor sectors, while also preparing to empower the farming community, who are taking the lead in making the country self-sufficient in food.



This is a time when we must dedicate ourselves and unite to ensuring the security, independence, and rights of the people, while building a more stable and trustworthy future.

Let us work together, with unity and determination, to safeguard hard-won rights and rebuild the nation.”