Sajith calls on working community to break free from mindset rooted in isolated poverty

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa called on the working people to break free from a mindset rooted in isolated poverty and strive to contribute meaningfully to global economic stability, where workers have been both directly and indirectly impacted by the trade wars that have emerged in the global market.

Issuing his May Day message, Premadasa said that the working people are the backbone of the country’s economy and that it is essential to reassess the rights and responsibilities of the working class from a new perspective.

The Opposition Leader’s May Day message:

“The working people are the backbone of our economy. In light of current global economic trends, it is essential to reassess the rights and responsibilities of the working class from a new perspective. I firmly believe it is the inescapable duty of the trade union movement to educate and mobilize workers toward this goal.

Workers have been both directly and indirectly impacted by the trade wars that have emerged in the global market. This presents a significant challenge that demands immediate and thoughtful solutions. In this context, we must break free from a mindset rooted in isolated poverty and strive to contribute meaningfully to global economic stability.

The current Renaissance government, which rose to power by leveraging the support of working people through traditional politics, has now abandoned the very promises and policies it made to them.

I call upon all working people to unite under one banner to defend and reclaim their rights, which continue to be undermined by the ongoing economic crisis.”