North Korea and Russia begin construction of first road bridge

May 1, 2025   09:04 am

North Korea has said the development of its first road bridge to Russia is a “significant” milestone in relations between the two countries, according to the country’s state media KCNA.

Construction of the bridge - set to span the Tumen river in the country’s northeast - began on Wednesday. It will be situated near the only other land connection between Russia and 

North Korea - a Soviet era rail bridge called the ‘Friendship Bridge’.

The bridge is set for completion by mid-2026, according to Russia’s Kommersant newspaper.

It comes shortly after North Korea confirmed for the first time that it had sent troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The new bridge is the latest sign of deepening ties between the two heavily-sanctioned countries, which have drawn closer since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Plans for the new bridge were decided during Russian president Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang last year, where he signed an agreement on “comprehensive strategic partnership” with North Korea - the highest level of bilateral ties for Moscow.

At a ceremony marking the start of the bridge’s construction, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the bridge was “far beyond just an engineering task”.

“It symbolises our common desire to strengthen friendly, good-neighbourly relations and increase inter-regional cooperation,” he added.

Construction of the bridge began on the same day South Korean lawmakers said more than 600 North Korean troops had been killed fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine, citing their intelligence officials.

In return for military support, Moscow appeared to have provided Pyongyang with technical assistance on spy satellites, drones and anti-air missiles, they added.

Earlier this week, North Korea said its soldiers had helped “completely liberate” Russia’s Kursk border region, eight months after Ukraine’s surprise incursion.
Ukraine says some of its forces are still in the Russian region.

