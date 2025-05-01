24 major reservoirs overflow amid heavy rainfall

24 major reservoirs overflow amid heavy rainfall

May 1, 2025   09:36 am

The Department of Irrigation says 24 major reservoirs under its administration are currently overflowing due to the heavy rainfall experienced across the island.

According to the department, the overflowing reservoirs include six each in the Ampara and Hambantota districts, four in Anuradhapura, and two each in the districts of Badulla, Kurunegala, Monaragala, and Trincomalee.

In addition to these, more than 16 medium-sized reservoirs are also discharging excess water. The department further stated that over 91% of the total water storage capacity of both main and medium-sized reservoirs has now been filled.

