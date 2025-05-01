No revision in three-wheel fares despite fuel price reduction

No revision in three-wheel fares despite fuel price reduction

May 1, 2025   09:37 am

The All Ceylon Three-Wheeler Drivers’ Trade Union says they will not revise fares despite the latest fuel price reduction.

Ceypetco and Lanka IOC fuel prices were reduced from midnight yesterday (30). 

Accordingly, the price of Petrol Octane 92 was reduced by Rs. 6 to Rs. 293 per litre, and Petrol Octane 95 by Rs. 20 to Rs. 341 per litre. 

Auto Diesel was reduced by Rs. 12 to Rs. 274 per litre and Super Diesel by Rs. 6 to Rs. 325 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of Kerosene has been slashed by Rs. 5 to Rs. 178 per litre.

