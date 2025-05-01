Late President Ranasinghe Premadasa commemorated today

May 1, 2025   11:48 am

A commemoration ceremony was held today (01) to honor late President Ranasinghe Premadasa, who was assassinated in a bomb attack during a May Day procession 32 years ago.

The incident took place near the Hulftsdorp Courts Complex in Colombo.

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, former first lady Hema Premadasa, and several Members of Parliament, along with distinguished guests, participated in the event.

On May 1, 1993, then-President Ranasinghe Premadasa joined a May Day parade organized by the United National Party (UNP). When the procession reached Armour Street in Colombo, a bomb, detonated by an LTTE suicide bomber, killed 23 people, including Ranasinghe Premadasa.

