Chief Inspector of Police Ashoka Ariyawansa, who served as the Chief Security Officer to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been transferred with immediate effect.

According to police sources, CI Ariyawansa has been reassigned to the Kankesanthurai Police, effective from today (01). The transfer has been approved by the National Police Commission.

Chief Inspector Ariyawansa has had a long-standing association with former President Wickremesinghe’s security detail, having served in his security unit for 23 years. He held the position of Chief Personal Security Officer to the former President for 15 years, playing a key role in ensuring his safety through multiple administrations and political transitions. No official reason has been provided for the transfer at this time.