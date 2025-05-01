Two nabbed at BIA with forged Polish visas

Two individuals who were attempting to leave the country with forged Polish visas have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The CID unit at the BIA had launched an investigation into the suspects’ attempt to travel to Poland via Qatar using passports with forged Polish visas.

Accordingly, the two suspects involved in the incident were arrested yesterday (30).

The suspects, aged 31 and 38, are residents of Demodara and Beligala.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (01).

The CID unit at the BIA is conducting further investigations into the incident.