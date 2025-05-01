Revenue Inspector contesting LG Polls arrested for soliciting bribe

May 1, 2025   01:09 pm

A Revenue Inspector has been taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for allegedly soliciting a bribe.

The person arrested is a Revenue Inspector of the Akmeemana Pradeshiya Sabha.

It is reported that he is also contesting in the upcoming Local Government (LG) Election.

The arrest has been made based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Galle.

According to the complaint, the suspect had solicited a bribe of Rs. 25,000 in exchange for issuing a business license for the year 2025 to operate a hotel managed by the complainant, in Unawatuna, Galle.

Following the complaint lodged with the Bribery Commission, officials arrested the suspect yesterday (30) inside one of the hotel rooms belonging to the complainant.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Galle Magistrate’s Court.

