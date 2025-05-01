Sabaragamuwa Uni student commits suicide over ragging incident

A student of the University of Sabaragamuwa, distraught over a ragging incident, has taken his own life.

The person who committed suicide was a 23-year-old second-year student attached to the Department of Engineering Technology at the University of Sabaragamuwa.

The 23-year-old had attended the University’s New Year festival on 27 April and returned to his residence in Ihalagama, Gampola the very next day.

He had reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at the back of his house on the evening of 29 April.

Relatives and friends of the student allege that the unbearable humiliation he faced due to a ragging incident during the New Year celebrations led to his suicide.