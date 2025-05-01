EU GSP+ Monitoring Mission calls on Foreign Minister

A GSP+ Monitoring Mission from the European Union (EU) has called on Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, at the Foreign Ministry.

Minister Herath briefed the EU delegation on the progress made by the government since its election, to combat bribery and corruption and strengthen the democratic fAamework, human rights as well as the reconciliation process in the country.

The EU delegation was also apprised of the legislative reforms and other measures that would be undertaken by the government in this regard.

Recalling the longstanding partnership and cooperation between Sri Lanka and the EU across various sectors, Foreign Minister Herath expressed appreciation for the continued support and assistance extended by the EU, particularly in aiding Sri Lanka’s economic recovery, while underscoring the fact that the EU remains Sri Lanka’s second-largest export market, playing a vital role in trade and development, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism noted.

The EU delegation, in turn conveyed their positive view of Sri Lanka’s progress and reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting Sri Lanka on its reform path, it added.

The EU delegation led by a team of senior European Union officials are currently on a visit to Sri Lanka to review Sri Lanka’s progress in implementing the 27 conventions under the GSP+ trade preferences program.