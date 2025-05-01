Education Ministry responds to death of Sabaragamuwa Uni student

The Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education states that if the recent death of a student of the Sabaragamuwa University is revealed to have been caused due to ragging, all factions responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

The Education Ministry, issuing a statement regarding the sudden death of a second year student of the Sabaragamuwa University, said a Board of Inquiry has already been appointed to probe the incident.

Once the report of the board is released, the University Management and the University Grants Commission (UGC) will take appropriate steps, the Education Ministry added.

It was reported that a student of the Sabaragamuwa University, distraught over a ragging incident, has taken his own life.

The person who committed suicide has been identified as a 23-year-old second-year student attached to the Department of Engineering Technology at the University of Sabaragamuwa.