May Day rallies of several parties underway

Political parties and trade unions across Sri Lanka are commemorating International Labour Day today (May 01) with a series of rallies and parades.

The main rally of the ruling National People’s Power (NPP) is currently underway at Galle Face Green, under the theme “May Day Rally of the People’s Power Building the Country.”

Several Ministers and Members of Parliament are in attendance, according to the Ada Derana reporter at Galle Face.

Meanwhile, the May Day rally of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is taking place at the Ananda Samarakoon Open Air Theatre in Nugegoda.

The May Day celebration of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)-led alliance took place at the Lindula Municipal Council Grounds in Talawakele.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP)-led United People’s Freedom Alliance marked May Day with an event at the party headquarters.

The May Day rally of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance took place in Warakapola, under the theme: “The Worker Towards Entrepreneurship.” The event was held under the patronage of party leader Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera.

Additionally, the Frontline Socialist Party will hold its rally at the Lalith Athulathmudali Stadium in Kirulapone.

In view of these island-wide events, the Police Media Division has announced a special traffic plan to manage congestion in Colombo and other major cities.



Motorists have also been advised to use alternative routes and avoid areas where rallies and parades are scheduled.