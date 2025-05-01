Police urge public to disregard fake letter circulating online

Sri Lanka Police have issued a clarification regarding a forged letter circulating on social media, warning that the document is erroneous in its entirety and intended to mislead the public and also to tarnish the reputation of the Police Department.

The letter in question, titled “CONVICTION” in English falsely bears the name and a forged signature of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasuriya.

It also references a non-existent institution identified as the “Cyber Crime Headquarters”, allegedly based in Colombo.

According to Police, the document uses inconsistent and baseless terminologies, and is designed to emulate official correspondence.

In a statement, Police noted that the so-called “Cyber Crime Headquarters Colombo, Sri Lanka” does not exist, and that neither the positions nor the content mentioned in the letter are recognized or issued by Sri Lanka Police.

Describing the letter as a deliberate fabrication, Police stated that it appears to be produced with the intention of tarnishing the image of the institution and misleading the public.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched a comprehensive investigation and is taking necessary legal steps to identify and prosecute those responsible for disseminating false information under the guise of official communication, the statement from Police noted.