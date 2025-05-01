Israel wildfires prompt emergency response and international firefighting aid

Israeli authorities have declared a national emergency in response to fast-moving wildfires near Jerusalem, which began on 30 April.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the fires posed a direct threat to the capital and warned they could reach the outskirts of the city.

He said: “The western wind can push the fire easily towards the outskirts of [Jerusalem] – and even into the city itself.”

Netanyahu added: “We need to bring as many fire engines as possible and create firebreaks well beyond the current fire lines.”

He said: “We are now in a national emergency, not just a local one.”

According to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency agency, more than 20 people have received medical treatment, including several with burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

MDA confirmed that two pregnant women and two infants under one year old were among those taken to hospital.

Authorities raised the fire alert level to its highest tier, as emergency teams and soldiers were deployed across central Israel.

According to the Israeli Fire and Rescue Services, firefighting aircraft were temporarily grounded due to weather conditions, with winds reaching speeds of over 60 miles per hour.

Israeli firefighters warned that while some containment progress had been made, high winds could cause flare-ups across multiple fire fronts.

The public has been instructed to stay clear of national parks and forests until further notice.

Local news footage showed emergency teams preparing evacuation zones, while helicopters continued flying overhead to suppress embers.

Officials confirmed that Independence Day ceremonies were cancelled in areas most at risk.

Authorities stated that investigations into the fire’s origin remain ongoing.



