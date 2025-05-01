Police takes custody of gold jewelry from bank safe linked to Podi Lassie

A stash of jewellery suspected to be gold has been found in a safe linked to organized criminal Janith Madushanka, also known as “Podi Lassie”, and his close family members.

Accordingly, the Illegal Assets Investigations Division has taken custody of jewellery weighing approximately 1 kilogram and 112 grams in total suspected to be gold items deposited in a safety deposit box at a bank located in Ambalangoda, belonging to the mother-in-law of Podi Lassie, Police said.

Investigations are being conducted by the Division to determine whether these jewelry items were purchased using money obtained through illegal means.

Accordingly, “Podi Lassie,” an organized criminal, and his close family will be subject to investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Police added further.