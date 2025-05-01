Two missing, three rescued from drowning in Deduru Oya

May 1, 2025   07:46 pm

A total of five persons were swept away by strong currents while bathing in the Deduru Oya at around 3.30 p.m. today (01) in a tragic incident, Police said.

However, three of them have been rescued while two others are still missing, according to Police.

The missing, aged 20 and 22, are employees of a supermarket in Kandy.

Three females who were rescued are also employed at the same establishment.

According to Police, the owner and employees had gone on an excursion since the supermarket was closed today in view of it being Labor Day.

They had first visited the Chilaw Beach and later bathed in the Deduru Oya for more than two hours, Police said.

Search and rescue efforts are underway with the involvement of area residents.

