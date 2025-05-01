A complaint has been lodged with the Samanalawewa Police Station by a student of the Sabaragamuwa University, suspecting that the reason a fellow student committed suicide by hanging himself was due to ragging.



Police Media Spokesperson Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Buddhika Manatunga confirmed a complaint has been lodged regarding the matter.

Accordingly, SSP Manatunga said investigations are underway to determine whether the student committed suicide due to ragging, and to identify those who were involved in the incident.



The Police Media Spokesperson further stated that since ragging is a criminal offense, if any person is involved in ragging, strict action will be taken against them and they will also be brought before Court.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education stated that if the recent death of a student of the Sabaragamuwa University is revealed to have been caused due to ragging, all factions responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.



The Education Ministry, issuing a statement regarding the sudden death of a second year student of the Sabaragamuwa University, said a Board of Inquiry has already been appointed to probe the incident.



Once the report of the board is released, the University Management and the University Grants Commission (UGC) will take appropriate steps, the Education Ministry added.



It was reported that a student of the Sabaragamuwa University, distraught over a ragging incident, has taken his own life.



The person who committed suicide has been identified as a 23-year-old second-year student attached to the Department of Engineering Technology at the University of Sabaragamuwa.