Morning showers expected in parts of the island

The Intertropical Convergence Zone where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge affects the island’s weather, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or night, it added.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places, according to the department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere of the island during the afternoon or night. Showers may occur in Western provinces and Galle and Matara districts in the morning too, the Met. Department added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning, according to the department.