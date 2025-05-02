Morning showers expected in parts of the island

Morning showers expected in parts of the island

May 2, 2025   06:01 am

The Intertropical Convergence Zone where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge affects the island’s weather, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or night, it added.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places, according to the department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere of the island during the afternoon or night. Showers may occur in Western provinces and Galle and Matara districts in the morning too, the Met. Department added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning, according to the department.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

'We hear the outcry of those who have lost their power' - President Dissanayake (English)

'We hear the outcry of those who have lost their power' - President Dissanayake (English)

Traditional role of 'laborer' should be erased through empowerment of entrepreneurial mindset - Dilith (English)

Traditional role of 'laborer' should be erased through empowerment of entrepreneurial mindset - Dilith (English)

'We didn't merely end the war, We also developed the country' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'We didn't merely end the war, We also developed the country' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

More details revealed following Sabaragamuwa University student's death

More details revealed following Sabaragamuwa University student's death

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

IMF urges Sri Lanka to adopt cost-recovery electricity pricing (English)

IMF urges Sri Lanka to adopt cost-recovery electricity pricing (English)