IGP Deshabandu facing death threats from underworld figures?

May 2, 2025   08:00 am

Two senior police officers visited the residence of suspended IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon in Hokandara yesterday (May 1), informing him that he may be the target of death threats allegedly issued by underworld gang members, including notorious criminal figure “Kanjipani Imran”.

The officers have stated that intelligence reports indicate “Kanjipani Imran”—currently believed to be in hiding overseas—has instructed his associates to assassinate Tennakoon. 

Sources also revealed that a classified intelligence report has detailed growing concerns over threats to Tennakoon’s life, particularly in light of the removal of his official security detail after the suspension.

In addition to threats from “Kanjipani Imran”, authorities believe Tennakoon may be under threat from other underworld gangs, reportedly in retaliation for his crackdown on organized crime and drug trafficking via ‘Yukthiya’ operation during his tenure. His leadership in high-profile anti-narcotics and underworld suppression operations has been cited as a possible motive behind the threats.

