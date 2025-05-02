The Federation of University Teachers’ Associations (FUTA) has called for an impartial investigation into the tragic death of 23-year-old Charith Dilshan, a second-year student at the Faculty of Engineering Technology at Sabaragamuwa University.

In a statement, FUTA expressed deep shock over the incident, emphasizing the urgent need for a transparent and credible inquiry to uncover the truth behind the student’s death.

The Secretary of FUTA, Senior Lecturer Charudatta Ilangasinghe highlighted that the death of the student is alleged to have resulted by a ragging incident within the university, and called for an immediate and impartial investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged with the Samanalawewa Police Station by a student of the Sabaragamuwa University, suspecting that the reason a fellow student committed suicide by hanging himself was due to ragging.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education stated that if the recent death of a student of the Sabaragamuwa University is revealed to have been caused due to ragging, all factions responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.



The Education Ministry, issuing a statement regarding the sudden death of a second year student of the Sabaragamuwa University, said a Board of Inquiry has already been appointed to probe the incident. Once the report of the board is released, the University Management and the University Grants Commission (UGC) will take appropriate steps, the Education Ministry added.



It was reported that a student of the Sabaragamuwa University, distraught over a ragging incident, has taken his own life.



The person who committed suicide has been identified as a 23-year-old second-year student attached to the Department of Engineering Technology at the University of Sabaragamuwa.