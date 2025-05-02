Deshabandu Tennakoon requests security amid reported underworld death threats

Suspended IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon has formally requested police protection, citing credible threats to his life allegedly issued by underworld elements, including notorious gang leader “Kanjipani Imran”.

According to sources, Tennakoon submitted a written request for security to Acting Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasuriya, on Wednesday (May 1).

The appeal comes in the wake of recent reports indicating that “Kanjipani Imran”—believed to be operating from overseas—has issued threats against Tennakoon.

Tennakoon, who has been suspended from official duties, is said to be at heightened risk following the complete withdrawal of his official security detail. Intelligence reports suggest that several underworld groups may be targeting him in retaliation for anti-narcotics and organized crime crackdowns conducted under his leadership.

When contacted by Ada Derana, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala confirmed that Tennakoon’s security had been withdrawn following his suspension and during the period he was on the run evading the arrest. He said that however, if a formal request for security has been made, it will be reviewed, and appropriate action will be taken.

Police officials stated that a security risk assessment is now underway to evaluate the level of threat against Tennakoon. If the assessment confirms a credible danger, security arrangements will be reinstated accordingly.