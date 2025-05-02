Sri Lanka sees rise in export earnings and remittances in March

Sri Lanka sees rise in export earnings and remittances in March

May 2, 2025   10:42 am

Sri Lanka recorded a notable increase in export earnings and foreign remittances in March 2025, according to the latest data released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Export earnings for the month reached US$ 1,242 million, marking an 8.1% increase compared to March 2024. Import expenditure also saw a similar upward trend, rising by 8.6% year-on-year to US$ 1,637 million.

A key highlight in the CBSL report is the surge in workers’ remittances, which totaled US$ 693 million in March — the highest amount ever recorded for the month of March in Sri Lanka’s history. The rise in remittances is seen as a positive sign for the country’s foreign exchange reserves and balance of payments.

Tourism also continued its recovery, with earnings reaching US$ 354 million in March and a total of 229,298 tourists arrived during the month.

However, the Central Bank noted a 2.3% depreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee against the US dollar from January to the end of April 2025.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

'We hear the outcry of those who have lost their power' - President Dissanayake (English)

'We hear the outcry of those who have lost their power' - President Dissanayake (English)

Traditional role of 'laborer' should be erased through empowerment of entrepreneurial mindset - Dilith (English)

Traditional role of 'laborer' should be erased through empowerment of entrepreneurial mindset - Dilith (English)

'We didn't merely end the war, We also developed the country' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'We didn't merely end the war, We also developed the country' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

More details revealed following Sabaragamuwa University student's death

More details revealed following Sabaragamuwa University student's death

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

IMF urges Sri Lanka to adopt cost-recovery electricity pricing (English)

IMF urges Sri Lanka to adopt cost-recovery electricity pricing (English)