Speaker endorses certificate on Proceeds of Crime Bill

The Speaker of the Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne has endorsed the certificate on the Proceeds of Crime Bill, on Wednesday (02) in Parliament.

The debate on the Second Reading of the Proceeds of Crime Bill was held on 08 April 2025, and following the Second Reading debate, the Bill was considered at the Committee Stage.

Thereafter, the Bill was passed in Parliament without a division and without amendments, following the Third Reading.

This Bill was presented to Parliament for the First Reading on 01 March 2025.

Accordingly, this Bill shall come into force as the Proceeds of Crime Act, No. 05 of 2025.