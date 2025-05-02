CSE to close early on election day

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) will close at 12:30 p.m. on 06 May 2025 (Tuesday) in view of the Local Authorities Elections, the CSE announced.

The early closure is intended to enable market participants, including investors and staff, to participate in the voting process, according to the CSE.

The CSE typically operates from 9.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding public holidays.

All trading sessions, including equities and debt, will conclude at 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday (06).