Woman dies as three-wheeler collides with train in Ahangama

Woman dies as three-wheeler collides with train in Ahangama

May 2, 2025   12:49 pm

A three-wheeler has collided with the ‘Rajarata Rejina’ train at a railway crossing near the Ahangama railway station this morning (02).

The incident resulted in the death of a 62-year-old woman from the Ahangama area, while another individual sustained critical injuries and was admitted to the Galle National Hospital for treatment.

The collision has occurred while the ‘Rajarata Rejina’ train was plying from Beliatta to Vavuniya.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

'We hear the outcry of those who have lost their power' - President Dissanayake (English)

'We hear the outcry of those who have lost their power' - President Dissanayake (English)

Traditional role of 'laborer' should be erased through empowerment of entrepreneurial mindset - Dilith (English)

Traditional role of 'laborer' should be erased through empowerment of entrepreneurial mindset - Dilith (English)

'We didn't merely end the war, We also developed the country' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'We didn't merely end the war, We also developed the country' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

More details revealed following Sabaragamuwa University student's death

More details revealed following Sabaragamuwa University student's death

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

IMF urges Sri Lanka to adopt cost-recovery electricity pricing (English)

IMF urges Sri Lanka to adopt cost-recovery electricity pricing (English)