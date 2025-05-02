Woman dies as three-wheeler collides with train in Ahangama

A three-wheeler has collided with the ‘Rajarata Rejina’ train at a railway crossing near the Ahangama railway station this morning (02).

The incident resulted in the death of a 62-year-old woman from the Ahangama area, while another individual sustained critical injuries and was admitted to the Galle National Hospital for treatment.

The collision has occurred while the ‘Rajarata Rejina’ train was plying from Beliatta to Vavuniya.