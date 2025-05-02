Thusitha Halloluwa granted bail

Thusitha Halloluwa granted bail

May 2, 2025   02:07 pm

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (02) granted bail to Thusitha Halloluwa, who is charged with the alleged misuse of a computer and a mobile phone valued at over Rs. 470,000, which were issued to him during his tenure as Acting Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB).

Accordingly, Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura ordered the suspect to be released on two surety bails of Rs. 200,000 each and imposed an overseas travel ban preventing him from leaving the country.

Appearing on behalf of the suspect, Attorney-at-Law Ajith Pathirana informed the court that his client served as Acting Director of the National Lotteries Board from 2017 to 2019, during which he was provided with a computer and mobile phone as per standard entitlements for directors.

The attorney further stated that although the suspect offered to reimburse the cost of the equipment upon leaving office, the National Lotteries Board had refused the payment. He noted that his client subsequently remitted the due amount via money order in October last year.

Appearing for Fort Police, OIC Dileepa Perera informed the court that the payment had been made only after a formal complaint regarding the matter was filed.

After considering the facts presented before the court, the Magistrate ruled that there was insufficient evidence to deny bail and accordingly granted the suspect a conditional release.

The case is scheduled to be re-called on May 30.

