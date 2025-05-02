Sabaragamuwa Uni. appoints committee to probe students death

Sabaragamuwa Uni. appoints committee to probe students death

May 2, 2025   02:11 pm

The Vice-Chancellor of Sabaragamuwa University, Prof. Sunil Shantha states that a three-member committee has been appointed to investigate the controversial death of 23-year-old Charith Dilshan, a second-year student at the university’s Faculty of Engineering Technology.

The committee will be chaired by Senior Prof. A.A.Y. Amarasinghe, with Prof. Kapila Rathnayaka and Attorney-at-Law Y.S. Chandrasekara serving as its other members.

Prof. Shantha said that the committee has been tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the student’s death and submitting relevant observations and conclusions without delay.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged with the Samanalawewa Police Station by a student of the Sabaragamuwa University, suspecting that the reason a fellow student committed suicide by hanging himself was due to ragging.

It was reported that a student of the Sabaragamuwa University, distraught over a ragging incident, has taken his own life.

The person who committed suicide has been identified as a 23-year-old second-year student attached to the Department of Engineering Technology at the University of Sabaragamuwa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

'We hear the outcry of those who have lost their power' - President Dissanayake (English)

'We hear the outcry of those who have lost their power' - President Dissanayake (English)

Traditional role of 'laborer' should be erased through empowerment of entrepreneurial mindset - Dilith (English)

Traditional role of 'laborer' should be erased through empowerment of entrepreneurial mindset - Dilith (English)

'We didn't merely end the war, We also developed the country' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'We didn't merely end the war, We also developed the country' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

More details revealed following Sabaragamuwa University student's death

More details revealed following Sabaragamuwa University student's death

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

IMF urges Sri Lanka to adopt cost-recovery electricity pricing (English)

IMF urges Sri Lanka to adopt cost-recovery electricity pricing (English)