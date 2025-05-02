The Vice-Chancellor of Sabaragamuwa University, Prof. Sunil Shantha states that a three-member committee has been appointed to investigate the controversial death of 23-year-old Charith Dilshan, a second-year student at the university’s Faculty of Engineering Technology.

The committee will be chaired by Senior Prof. A.A.Y. Amarasinghe, with Prof. Kapila Rathnayaka and Attorney-at-Law Y.S. Chandrasekara serving as its other members.

Prof. Shantha said that the committee has been tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the student’s death and submitting relevant observations and conclusions without delay.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged with the Samanalawewa Police Station by a student of the Sabaragamuwa University, suspecting that the reason a fellow student committed suicide by hanging himself was due to ragging.

It was reported that a student of the Sabaragamuwa University, distraught over a ragging incident, has taken his own life.

The person who committed suicide has been identified as a 23-year-old second-year student attached to the Department of Engineering Technology at the University of Sabaragamuwa.