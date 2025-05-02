Public & private sector urged to grant leave for employees to vote in LG Polls

The Election Commission has called upon heads of government and private sector institutions to facilitate leave for employees to cast their votes, in accordance with the provisions of the Elections Act.

Speaking at a press conference held today (02), Election Commission Chairman R.M.A.L. Rathnayake emphasized the importance of granting leave not only to public and private sector employees but also to students of universities, tuition classes, and workers in garment factories.

He noted that the duration of leave should be determined by the respective head of the institution, taking into account the distance to the polling station.

However, a minimum of two hours of leave must be granted to ensure voting access, he said.

The Commission has issued a circular outlining the leave entitlement for private sector employees based on the distance to the polling station:

• For distances of 40 kilometers or less: half-day leave

• For distances between 40 and 100 kilometers: one-day leave

• For distances between 100 and 150 kilometers: one and a half days

• For distances over 150 kilometers: two days

Commission Chairman Rathnayake added that, in some instances, additional days of leave may be necessary depending on the individual’s travel requirements.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission confirmed that all campaigning activities related to the upcoming Local Government Election must cease after midnight on May 3, marking the beginning of the election silence period, which will continue until election day.

The Commission further stated that the door-to-door distribution of official polling cards has been completed.

Voters who have not received their polling cards can obtain them from their respective post offices, he added.