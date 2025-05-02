Modi inaugurates Adani-built Vizhinjam Port in Kerala; Expected to rival Colombo and Dubai

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday formally inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, marking a major step in putting the southern state on the global maritime map. Located in Thiruvananthapuram, the deep-sea port is expected to significantly boost India’s presence in global shipping and trade routes.

The port has been built by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s biggest port developer and part of the Adani Group, in partnership with the government under a public-private model.

“It is designed to accommodate large cargo ships, addressing a critical need. Until now, 75 per cent of India’s transshipment activities were conducted at foreign ports, resulting in significant revenue losses for the country.”

“However, this is poised to change. The funds previously spent abroad will now be channeled into domestic development, creating new economic opportunities for the people of Vizhinjam and Kerala, ensuring that the nation’s wealth directly benefits its citizens,” he said.

He said that the people of Gujarat will be disappointed with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani for building such a huge port in Kerala when he hails from the western Indian state.

With its commissioning, Vizhinjam positions India as a new maritime gateway in South Asia, expected to rival major ports like Colombo and Dubai.

Its natural depth of nearly 20 metres and proximity to global shipping routes make it ideally suited for large container vessels. The port has already demonstrated its operational capabilities, with trial runs beginning in July 2024 and over 285 vessels docking before its formal inauguration. It is also the first semi-automated port in the country and is equipped with an AI-powered vessel traffic management system developed in collaboration with IIT Madras.

Situated just 10 nautical miles from key international shipping routes, it is ideally located for connecting East and West maritime trade. The port includes a container ship berth of 1,800 metres and container handling capacity of 1.5 million TEUs annually in Phase 1.

Vizhinjam Port, which is strategically important, has been identified as a key priority project that will contribute to strengthening India’s position in global trade, enhancing logistics efficiency, and reducing reliance on foreign ports for cargo transhipment. Its natural deep draft of nearly 20 meters and location near one of the world’s busiest sea trade routes further strengthen India’s position in global trade.

What are key routes?

Vizhinjam is expected to facilitate the movement of transshipment traffic into India as well as on the major routes between the US, Europe, Africa and East Asia, according to a Bloomberg report.

Geneva-headquartered Mediterranean Shipping Co. in March included Vizhinjam for its Jade shipping service route from Europe to Asia, connecting ports in China, South Korea, Singapore, Spain and Italy, according to an Adani Group spokesperson.

