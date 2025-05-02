Parliament to convene on May 8, 9 to debate key motions and resolutions

The Secretary General of Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera, stated that Parliament is scheduled to convene on May 8 and 9.

She further stated that the parliamentary business pertaining to the said days was decided during the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held today (02) under the chairmanship of the Speaker, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Accordingly, on Thursday, May 8, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for Business of Parliament as per Standing Orders 22(1) to 22(6).

The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers, while the time from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. has been allocated for Questions under Standing Order 27(2).

Thereafter, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., time has been allotted to debate the resolution under the Customs Ordinance (Chapter 235), Schedule “A”, relating to Import Duties, presented on 09.04.2025, pertaining to Gazette Extraordinary No. 2421/05 dated 27.01.2025.

Subsequently, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., time has been allotted to take up the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition.

On Friday, May 9, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for Business of Parliament as per Standing Orders 22(1) to 22(6).

The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers, and the time from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. has been allocated for Questions under Standing Order 27(2).

Thereafter, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., time has been allotted to debate six Private Members’ Motions, according to a statement issued by the Department of Communications of Parliament.

Accordingly, the following motions are scheduled to be debated:

• The motion to appropriately curtail the privileges enjoyed by people’s representatives in Parliament, and former heads of state and their widows, presented by Member of Parliament Hesha Withanage.

• The motion to formulate a programme to enhance state sector involvement in the importation and distribution of essential food items, presented by Member of Parliament Rohana Bandara.

• The motion to prepare a course of action for implementing the recommendations made in audit reports, presented by Member of Parliament Chaminda Wijesiri.

• The motion to provide a house for every family in Sri Lanka, presented by Member of Parliament Ravi Karunanayake.

• The motion to formulate laws to allow only the importation of buses that comply with public transport standards, presented by Member of Parliament Ravindra Bandara.

• The motion to take action to utilize all buildings constructed under “development proposals” but currently unused, for public purposes, presented by Member of Parliament Lal Premanath.

Subsequently, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., time has been allocated to take up Questions at the Adjournment Time, it added.