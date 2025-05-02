US pulls out of formal peace talks between Ukraine and Russia
May 2, 2025   06:44 pm

The United States will no longer act as a mediator in peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the State Department has confirmed, signalling a shift in Washington’s role in the ongoing conflict.

Tammy Bruce, a spokesperson for the department, said the US is changing “the methodology of how we contribute” to the talks and will no longer “fly around the world at the drop of a hat” for meetings.

“We will continue to help, but we will no longer fly around the world as mediators in meetings,” Ms Bruce told reporters. “Now it is up to the two sides, the time has come when they must present and develop concrete ideas on how to end this conflict. It will be up to them.”

US Vice President JD Vance has warned that the war in Ukraine is unlikely to end soon, saying it is now up to Kyiv and Moscow to reach a settlement.

Speaking to Fox News, Mr Vance said President Trump had brought both sides to the negotiating table, but that the US would no longer lead efforts to mediate peace.

“It’s not going anywhere… it’s not going to end any time soon,” he said. “It would now be up to them to come to an agreement and stop this brutal, brutal conflict.”

The comments come as the Kremlin expressed willingness for direct talks, but rejected a recent US peace proposal on the grounds that it did not grant international recognition to territory seized by Russian forces.

Ukraine, for its part, has consistently refused to recognise any Russian annexations, arguing that President Vladimir Putin must not be rewarded for invading its sovereign territory.

The announcement marks a significant change in the US approach to the war, following warnings that it would withdraw from its mediating role if no progress was made. The State Department said on Tuesday that it would quit unless it saw “concrete proposals” from both Kyiv and Moscow on how to end the war.

It comes after Russia launched its biggest assault on Kyiv since July last year, killing at least 12 people and injuring 90, according to Ukrainian officials.

The attack began around 1am last Thursday and hit at least four Kyiv neighbourhoods, sparking fires and trapping residents under rubble in damaged residential buildings, authorities said.

