7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes off southern coasts of Chile and Argentina

7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes off southern coasts of Chile and Argentina

May 2, 2025   07:28 pm

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said.

Chilean authorities issued an evacuation alert for the entire coastal section of the Strait of Magellan, in the far south of the country.

The coast of Chile is at risk of “hazardous” tsunami waves following a 7.5-magnitude earthquake off the south of Argentina, U.S. authorities have warned.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Centres indicated that tsunami waves are possible within 300 kilometres of the earthquake’s epicentre, which struck in the Drake Passage.

Chile’s disaster agency has instructed residents in the coastal region of Magallanes to evacuate.

The agency urged people “to act calmly and follow the instructions of the authorities and response teams. During evacuation, don’t forget to consider your pet and its needs.”

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

'We hear the outcry of those who have lost their power' - President Dissanayake (English)

'We hear the outcry of those who have lost their power' - President Dissanayake (English)

Traditional role of 'laborer' should be erased through empowerment of entrepreneurial mindset - Dilith (English)

Traditional role of 'laborer' should be erased through empowerment of entrepreneurial mindset - Dilith (English)

'We didn't merely end the war, We also developed the country' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'We didn't merely end the war, We also developed the country' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

More details revealed following Sabaragamuwa University student's death

More details revealed following Sabaragamuwa University student's death

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm