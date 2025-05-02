7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes off southern coasts of Chile and Argentina

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said.

Chilean authorities issued an evacuation alert for the entire coastal section of the Strait of Magellan, in the far south of the country.

The coast of Chile is at risk of “hazardous” tsunami waves following a 7.5-magnitude earthquake off the south of Argentina, U.S. authorities have warned.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Centres indicated that tsunami waves are possible within 300 kilometres of the earthquake’s epicentre, which struck in the Drake Passage.

Chile’s disaster agency has instructed residents in the coastal region of Magallanes to evacuate.

The agency urged people “to act calmly and follow the instructions of the authorities and response teams. During evacuation, don’t forget to consider your pet and its needs.”

