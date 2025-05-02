Youth dies following arrest by Kosgoda Police

Youth dies following arrest by Kosgoda Police

May 2, 2025   09:14 pm

A youth arrested by the Kosgoda Police has died after being admitted to the Balapitiya Base Hospital reportedly due to a sudden illness, police said.

The individual, who was known to be heavily addicted to narcotics, was arrested last afternoon (01) in connection with a drug-related incident.

According to police, the suspect collapsed inside the police cell and was immediately admitted to the hospital, where he later passed away.

However, the victim’s family members allege that the youth’s death was the result of police brutality, raising concerns over the circumstances surrounding his death.

