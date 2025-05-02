A third-year student from the Faculty of Technology at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, who had opposed ragging within the university, has been assaulted by a group of fellow students from both the third and fourth years.

The student is currently receiving treatment at the Weligama District Hospital for injuries sustained in the attack.

This incident has drawn widespread attention, particularly as it follows closely on the heels of nationwide concern over the recent death of a student at the University of Sabaragamuwa, who had taken his own life allegedly due to mental distress caused by ragging.

According to reports, the victim was targeted due to his active stance against ragging and for not using a student alias—an unofficial tradition among some university circles.

A group of approximately 20 students reportedly entered the victim’s hostel and assaulted him severely, striking his head and spine with motorcycle helmets.