Suspected shooter in Dan Priyasad murder arrested

May 2, 2025   10:12 pm

The suspect believed to be the gunman involved in the murder of political activist Dan Priyasad has been arrested in the Cinnamon Gardens area of Colombo, police said.

The convenor of the “Nawa Sinhale National Movement” and political activist, Dan Priyasad, was shot at the ‘Laksanda Sevana’ Housing Complex in Wellampitiya on Tuesday (22) evening. 

According to reports, he was initially admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with gunshot wounds, but passed away shortly after due to the severity of his injuries.

Priyasad was reportedly shot four times—twice in the chest and twice in the shoulder. Additionally, another individual who sustained minor injuries during the incident is also currently receiving treatment at hospital.

It is reported that two individuals, who had arrived on a motorcycle, fired multiple gunshots using a pistol before fleeing the scene.

