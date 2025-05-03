Removal of Landmines in the North and East is a national imperative  PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the removal of landmines in the Northern and Eastern provinces not only constitutes the elimination of physical threats and danger but also addresses a national imperative aimed at restoring the dignity, livelihoods, and peaceful living conditions of the people.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while participating in the Donor Coordination and Appreciation Ceremony of the Operational Program for the Removal of Landmines, organized by the Ministry of Urban Development, Construction, and Housing, held yesterday (02) at the Galle Face Hotel in Colombo, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to all the partners involved in this humanitarian cause of landmine removal.

Although born out of the needs that emerged in the aftermath of the war, the removal of landmines addresses a matter of great national imperative. This process not only eliminates physical danger but also reaffirms our commitment to restoring dignity, livelihoods, and a peaceful future for the affected communities.

It is crucial to remove landmines to reopen schools, allow children to play safely, enable farmers to return to their lands without fear, and help communities rebuild their lives.

The development vision of the government focuses on ensuring equal opportunities for all. In this context, accelerating this process is crucial for advancing education, health, information management, social welfare, and environmental sustainability. Landmine removal offers an opportunity to transform these previously excluded areas into zones of prosperity while protecting future generations, revitalizing agriculture and the local economy, and fostering environmental sustainability.

Currently, approximately 23 square kilometers of land in the Northern and Eastern provinces remain inaccessible due to landmines. These areas must be urgently cleared and made livable for the people. The government is committed to fulfilling its obligations under Article 5 of the Convention, which requires the clearance of all anti-personnel landmines by June 1, 2028.”

The Prime Minister further stated that the removal of each and every landmine is vital for the well-being of the people and the future of the country, and therefore the government is expecting the continued support of the international community in this endeavor, the statement said.

During the event, the official launch of the website of the National Mine Action Center (NMAC) was conducted, and awards were presented to the winners of an art competition held for students in the Northern Province.

In addition, commemorative plaques were awarded to representatives of donor countries in appreciation of their support.

This occasion was attended by foreign delegates, Minister of Urban Development, Construction, and Housing Anura Karunathilaka, and other representatives from the Ministry.