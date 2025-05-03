Task Force appointed to combat Dengue & Chikungunya in Western Province

May 3, 2025   09:39 am

A task force has been appointed to control the spread of Dengue and Chikungunya cases, says Secretary to the Ministry of Health of the Western Provincial Council L. A. Kalukapuarachchi.

According to Kalukapuarachchi, over 50 percent of the Dengue cases reported across the country have originated from the Western Province.

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) has also confirmed a total of 17,000 Dengue cases reported island-wide so far this year. 

Of these, 1,800 cases have been recorded within the Colombo Municipal Council area alone, according to the CMC’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Geethika Ratnawardena.

Dr. Ratnawardena further noted that approximately 70,000 residences identified as being at risk of Dengue have been inspected, and legal action has been taken against 471 of them.

